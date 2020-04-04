Nitish Holds Discussion with Doctors over Coronavirus Situation in Bihar

Patna, Apr 4 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday held discussions with senior doctors of the state on measures being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Kumar held a meeting with the doctors via video- conferencing at his official residence here.

The chief minister invited suggestions from the medical professionals and said the state government will take necessary steps to implement them in its effort to combat the deadly virus, an official release said.

Kumar also said there will no shortage in supply of vital medical equipment of doctors in the state.

The Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), Patna has been identified as one of the hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients, the release said.

The chief minister also appealed to people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off lights on Sunday and light candles or lamps or turn on flashlights at 9 pm to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the novel coronavirus.

"This will further strengthen our firm determination and will power," Kumar was quoted as saying in another release.

Bihar has so far reported 31 COVID-19 cases, including the death of one person. Three patients have recovered.

