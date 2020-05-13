NMC Eases Lockdown Norms to Allow Economic Activities

Nagpur, May 13 (PTI) The Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Wednesday allowed liquor shops to sell IMFL spirits, beer, mild liquor and wines to permit holders at home.

Relaxing coronavirus lockdown norms, it also allowed sale of electrical items, coolers, hardware and building materials and auto spare parts.

Auto garages were allowed to reopen and construction activities in urban areas were allowed to restart.

Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, IT hardware, were allowed to resume production.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)