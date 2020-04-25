No COVID Deaths in Greece in Last 24 Hours

World. (File Image)

Athens, Apr 25 (AP) Greece has recorded no deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Greek authorities say the total number of fatalities remains at 130. There were 16 new confirmed cases, raising the total to 2,506.

The number of people on ventilators in intensive care units continued to decline to 47.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and several ministers met Saturday to consider gradually easing the strict quarantine measures.

Mitsotakis will make an announcement on Monday. (AP)

