No Discussion Took Place About Origin of COVID-19 During G-20 Leaders' Virtual Summit

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): There were no discussions on the orgin of COVID-19 during the G20 leaders' virtual summit which was chaired by Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Thursday.But the leaders of G20 nations held discussions on how to deal with the current crisis."The spirit was collaborative and discussions were held on how to deal with the current crisis. There were no efforts to ascribe blame to anyone for the outbreak of the virus," informed sources told ANI.The deadly virus, an issue, that had led to an international debate after US President Donald Trump described Covid-19 pandemic as the 'Chinese Virus'.US and Chinese officials have sparred with each other over the origin of the coronavirus which has claimed more than 20,000 lives worldwide.Earlier this month, during a telephonic conversation with Yang Jiechi, Director of the Office of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo "stressed that this is not the time to spread disinformation and outlandish rumours, but rather a time for all nations to come together to fight this common threat.""Secretary Pompeo conveyed strong U.S. objections to PRC efforts to shift blame for COVID-19 to the United States. The Secretary stressed that this is not the time to spread disinformation and outlandish rumours, but rather a time for all nations to come together to fight this common threat," a US State Department spokespersons had said in a statement dated March 16.The US President has more than once called it - Chinese virus - much to the ire of China. (ANI)

