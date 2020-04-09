No Positive COVID-19 Case Reported in Uttarakhand Today

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): No positive case of COVID-19 was reported from the state on Thursday."No positive case was found in Uttarakhand today. A total of 35 cases have been reported in the state till date, including the five discharged) the Directorate of Health Services said.India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,865 cases; 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged (ANI)

