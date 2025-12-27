Baghpat, December 27: A Khap Panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district has issued guidelines banning smartphones for teenagers and half-pants for both boys and girls, citing concerns about "Western influence" and cultural values. The guidelines also regulate wedding ceremonies, restricting guest lists and prohibiting excessive spending. The Khap Panchayat's decisions aim to promote social harmony and cultural values.

The Khap Panchayat of Baghpat took major decisions to promote traditional values and curb undesirable practices. Some key points from the panchayat's decisions: Smartphones banned for teenagers under 18-20 years, half-pants banned for boys and girls, weddings to be held in villages or homes, not marriage halls, guest lists restricted, and WhatsApp invitations preferred over physical cards. The panchayat members present stated that this decision will be implemented across Uttar Pradesh in the interest of society and that other khaps will also be contacted to run a campaign. Additionally, the panchayat's decision in Rajasthan was endorsed. Mobile Diktat in Rajasthan: Village Panchayat in Jalore Prohibits Daughters-in-Law and Young Women From Using Phones With Cameras Starting January 26.

Thamba Desh Khap Chaudhary Brajpal Singh said, "The decision of society is supreme. The decision taken in Rajasthan is commendable. We also plan to ban smartphones and half-pants for boys. Children should sit with their family and elders to receive proper education and social guidance." He further added that boys aged 18-20 do not need phones. Awareness campaigns will be conducted in villages to promote this decision.

Dagadh Khap Chaudhary Ompal Singh said, "Giving mobiles to girls can lead to bad habits; the same rule will apply to boys. Phones should be kept at home only." Regarding weddings, he said that marriages should be held in the village and at home. Weddings in marriage halls create issues in relationships. Wedding invitations will now be sent via WhatsApp. Khap Panchayat Leaders Demand Ban on Same-Sex Marriages and Live-In Relationships, Threaten To Launch Massive Agitation if Laws Are Not Amended.

Local resident Naresh Pal stated, "We are taking this decision by consensus. There is no need to provide phones to minors. Mobile phone use in schools is different, but at home, it must be controlled. The panchayat's decision is timely and appropriate." The panchayat decided to implement this decision across Uttar Pradesh and coordinate with other khaps as part of a statewide campaign.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)