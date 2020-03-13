Noida: Criminal Held After Gunfight with Police

Noida (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) An alleged criminal involved in multiple cases of loot in Delhi-NCR was held here on Friday evening, following a gunfight with the Noida police, officials said.

The accused, in his 20s, was on a motorcycle along with another man when they were intercepted around 7.30 pm near Sector 119, within the Phase 3 police station limits, for routine checking, but they tried to flee, a senior police officer said.

"They were on a motorcycle, which did not have a number plate and looked suspicious. When gestured to stop, they sped away towards the service road and opened fire on the police team that followed them," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankur Aggarwal said.

"Accused Sadiq was injured in the retaliatory firing by the police and was held, while his partner, Surjeet, managed to escape. A search is on for him," he added.

Aggarwal said Sadiq, a native of Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh and a current resident of Ghaziabad, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

There were at least five cases of loot registered against Sadiq in Delhi and Noida and a background check was being done, he added.

A countrymade pistol was seized from the possession of the accused, while the motorcycle was impounded, the police said.

