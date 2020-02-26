Northeast Delhi Violence: Death Toll Climbs to 17

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The death toll in northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 17 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.

On Tuesday, the death toll was 13.

Four bodies were brought to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, taking the death toll to 17, a senior official said.

