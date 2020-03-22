Noted Tamil Film Maker Visu Dead

Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI) Noted Tamil screen writer, director and actor Visu, who was battling kideney related ailment, died on Sunday here, his family said.

The 74-year old, noted for his witty dialogues in movies, including 1981 blockbuster and Rajinikanth starrer 'Thillu Mullu,' is survived by wife and three daughters.

Visu collapsed after falling down when he came out of the restroom in his house at about 4 pm and was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead after taking an ECG, a family member told PTI.

The last rites and cremation will take place on Monday, the family member said.

Visu is renowned for his family oriented subjects in movies like 'Samsaram Adhu Minsaram,' which was a hit movie.

His talk shows in private television channels were also popular.

