Odisha Govt Approves over Rs 1,600-cr Investment Proposals

Bhubaneswar, Feb 14 (PTI) The Odisha government has approved projects in sectors like food processing, tourism and steel worth over Rs 1,600 crore, which would likely generate employment for 1,450 people, officials said.

The investment proposals got the go-ahead at a State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy on Thursday, they said.

The SLSWCA cleared eight planned projects, including a tea blending and packaging facility of 36,000-metric ton annual capacity by Tata Global Beverages Ltd, and a 0.2-mmtpa coal-tar-pitch (CTP) distillation unit of Runaya Metsource.

In the tourism sector, approvals were granted to the expansion work of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd and Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd, officials said.

Apeejay Logistics Park Ltd also received the green signal for the expansion of its existing logistics park at Kalinga Nagar.

In a boost to Odisha's metal downstream sector, the proposal of Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd for setting up a 30- mtpa underground slurry pipe line was also approved by the SLSWCA, which entails a total investment of Rs 948.90 crore.

