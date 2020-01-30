Odisha Hammer Assam by Innings and 3 Runs

Cuttack, Jan 30 (PTI) Odisha thrashed Assam by an innings and three runs on the fourth and final day of a Ranji Trophy Group 'C' match here on Thursday, after the visitors suffered a dramatic batting collapse.

Resuming at the overnight score of 102 for no loss, Assam crumbled like a pack of cards to be bundled out for 195 in the space of 24 overs.

The home team picked up seven points for the win and took its tally to 35 points from seven games at the top of Group C.

Overnight Assam batsmen Subham Mandal (74) and wicket-keeper Kunal Saikia (72) added 22 more runs before the latter fell to Debabrata Pradhan.

Saikia's exit gave Odisha the breakthrough it was looking for as from there on they picked up wickets at regular intervals.

Right-arm medium-pacer Rajesh Mohanty was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up four wickets including that of top-scorer Mandal.

Barring the top two, none of the other Assam batsmen got into double figures.

In another Group C match, Maharashtra eased to a five-wicket win over Tripura in Agartala to improve its tally to 21 points.

At the Air Force Complex ground, Palam in New Delhi, Services outplayed Jharkhand by 118 runs, thanks to Pulkit Narang's 6 for 58.

Brief scores (at end of final day): Odisha 436 all out in 136.3 overs (Debabrata Pradhan 79, Abhishek Raut 71, Shantanu Mishra 66, Anurag Sarangi 58, Govinda Poddar 58; Arup Das 4/101, Ranjeet Mali 4/113) beat Assam 238 all out in 82.2 overs (Ranjeet Mali 59, Kunal Saikia 53, Riyan Parag 43, Rishav Das 37; Debaratra Pradhan 4/37) and 195 all out in 65.4 overs (Subham Mandal 74, Kunal Saikia 72; Rajesh Mohanty 4/30, Suryakant Pradhan 3/53, Debabrata Pradhan 3/53) by an innings and 3 runs. Odisha: 7 points, Assam: 0.

At Jammu: Chhattisgarh 270 for 4 in 90 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 116, Abhimanyu Chauhan 51) vs Jammu & Kashmir 168 all out in 32.1 overs (Abdul Samad 33, Abid Mushtaq 31; Sumit Ruikar 4/82, Veer Pratap Singh 3/22). Chhattisgarh: 3 points, J&K: 1. At Dehradun: Uttarkhand 109 all out in 42 overs (Tinu Kundu 3/49) and 109 for 3 in 32 overs (Saurabh Rawat 30) drew with Haryana 142 all out in 43.2 overs (Harshal Patel 50; Agrim Tiwari 6/47). Haryana: 3 points, Uttarakhand: 1. At Agartala: Tripura 121 all out in 38 overs (M B Murasingh 24; Manoj Ingale 6/34) and 290 all out in 90 overs (Pallab Das 77, Milind Kumar 67, Harmeet Singh 46, M B Mura Sinh 37; A Palkar 5/62, M G Choudhary 3/77) lost to Maharashtra 208 all out in 64.2 overs (Vishant More 78 not out, Ankit Bawane 62, SM Gugale 34, VV More 30 batting; Mura Singh 3/246, AS Sarkar 3/59) and 205 for 5 in 55.5 overs (Ankit Bawane 61 not out, SM Gugale 57, AN Kazi 31; Rana Dutta 3/38) by five wickets. Maharashtra: 6 points, Tripura: 0. At Delhi: Services 279 all out in 83.1 overs (Raushan Raj 79, Mohit Ahlawat 69, Pulkit Narang 38, Rajat Paliwal 38; Rahul Shukla 7/106) and 259 for 8 declared in 73 overs (Rahul Singh Gahlaut 82, Devender Lohchab 43) vs Jharkhand 153 all out in 53 overs (Sumit Kumar 38, Md Nazim 28; Diwesh Pathania 4/51, Raushan Raj 3/40) and 267 all out in 87.2 overs (Kumar Suraj 103, Utkarsh Singh 63, Saurabh Tiwary 29; Pulkit Narang 6/58). Services: 6 points, Jharkhand: 0.

