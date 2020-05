Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 1 (ANI): Odisha on Friday reported a new case of coronavirus, taking the state's tally to 143, informed state health department.On Thursday as many as 14 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the state.More details are awaited. (ANI)

