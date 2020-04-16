Odisha Women Commission Issues Helpline Number Against Violence During Lockdown

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 16 (ANI): Odisha State Commission for Women on Thursday issued a WhatsApp helpline number to address issues related to violence against women during the lockdown period.The helpline number is 8763543013."During the lockdown, it has been noticed that number of violence against women has increased throughout the state. For easy assess, the commission introduces a WhatsApp helpline number 8763543013," an official release said. The country-wide lockdown, which was earlier scheduled to end on April 14, was extended till May 3 as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus (ANI)

