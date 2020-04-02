Oman to Evacuate Stranded Citizens from Kochi on Friday

Kochi, Apr 2 (PTI) Gulf country Oman will on Friday evacuate its citizens stranded in Kochi due to outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Oman Air will operate a special passenger relief flight on Friday to evacuate 53 Oman citizens who were undergoing treatments in various alopathic/ayurveda hospitals in Ernakulam and adjoining districts, a CIAL spokesman said here on Thursday.

Most of them were landed in Cochin International Airport on March 3. They have completed the treatment and quarantine compliance, official sources said here.

The flight will arrive directly from Muscat at Cochin International Airport at 2 pm to evacuate Omani citizens here.

After taking the Omani citizens from Kochi the flight will head to Bengaluru and Chennai to evacuate citizens stranded in these cities. The flight will go back to Muscat from Chennai after completing the evacuation, sources said.

A joint meeting of all stakeholders was convened at CIAL and instructions were given to observe strict COVID-19 protocols when dealing with the passengers, the CIAL spokesman said.

Oman embassy in India will oversee the passenger transition, he said.PTI TGB

