On This Day, Sachin Tendulkar Made His Opening Debut in ODI

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Twenty-six years ago on this day, former legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar made his opening debut in ODI against New Zealand in Auckland.The master blaster was promoted in the batting order and had a chance to open alongside Ajay Jadeja in the second ODI against the Kiwis.In his first 50-over-match as opener, Tendulkar made a huge impression as he played a knock of 82-run off 49 balls. The innings was studded with 15 fours and two sixes.Chasing a total of 143, India won the match by seven wickets and Tendulkar was awarded the player of the match for his magnificent innings. That was the beginning of India's one of the most successful opener in the limited-overs format.He played a total of 344 ODIs as opener and scored 15,310 runs with an average of 48.29. He also scored 75 fities and 45 tons.Tendulkar holds the record of scoring most runs in the ODIs. He has amassed a total of 18,426 runs in 463 matches. The second most run-scorer Kumar Sangakkara is way behind him with 14,234 runs.Earlier in the day, the 46-year-old veteran batsman pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus rose to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)