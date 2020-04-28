One More Doctor, 5 Other Staffers of Delhi Govt Hospital Test Positive for COVID-19; Total Cases 65

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) One more doctor and five other staffers of the Delhi government's Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases at the facility to 65, officials said.

Till Sunday, the number of staffers infected with the virus stood at 59.

According to a senior official, "Sixty-eight more samples were tested, whose reports came out on Monday. Five out of those came out positive, and some samples were sent to another lab, out of which one tested positive. So, a total of 65 people from the hospital are affected with coronavirus now".

He said the facility is practically closed due to this severe crisis.

"The critically ill patients will remain in the hospital. The hospital management will take care of them," North Delhi District Magistrate Deepak Shinde had said on Sunday.

The hospital is located in Jahangirpuri, which is one of the containment zones in the national capital.

The first positive case at the hospital was reported on April 22.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Monday crossed the 3,000-mark, with 190 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

