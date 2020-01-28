Only BJP Can Ensure Delhi's Development, Says Nadda

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): BJP president JP Nadda said on Tuesday that development of Delhi was possible only by a government led by his party and the Central government had regularised illegal colonies in Delhi despite "obstacles" by AAP government.Addressing election rallies here, Nadda attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said he has not won any election since 2015. "Modiji regularised 1731 illegal colonies. Kejriwal created obstacles but could not succeed. Development of Delhi is possible only through BJP," he said. He said the AAP government had deprived poor people of Delhi of benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme by not implementing it in Delhi.Nadda accused AAP government of failing to fulfil its promises a practising vote-bank politics. "A chief minister takes the oath of protecting the constitution but he is not doing it. For them, the vote is first and the country afterwards," he said. He said Delhi election is an election of "patriots, it is for the country and development of Delhi".Nadda also said that controversial JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who stoked controversy with his "cut off Assam from India" remark, had been arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar. (ANI)

