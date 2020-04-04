Optimistic About Our Preparations for Tokyo Olympics: Indian Women's Hockey Coach

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): In the wake of postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of Hockey India through video conference to discuss the roadmap for the next 16 months.Indian Men's Hockey Team coach Graham Reid and Indian, Women's Hockey Team coach Sjoerd Marijne along with Director General, SAI Sandip Pradhan were present in the meeting.A number of viable solutions and alternatives to the earlier planned strategy were discussed in the meeting."We had a positive discussion about the state of affairs and we indicated our preferences once the situation improves and as soon as more is known about the possibilities in the future," said Marijne."We also mentioned about our preference about players staying in national camps during domestic tournaments in order to avoid injuries in the lead up to the Olympics next year," he added."I am very optimistic about our preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. I think it is good that we are thinking about the positives and way forward," he further stated.During the meeting, DG, SAI also reviewed various measures instituted for containment of COVID-19 at SAI Centre Bangalore where both the Indian men's and women's team core probables are accommodated."We discussed various scenarios and await decisions as to when we can re-start full training. We also agreed to remain as flexible as possible with the aim of being ready to go as soon as international competition recommences," said Reid. (ANI)

