Over 90 Health Officials, 20 Police Personnel Test Positive for COVID-19 in MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Over 90 officials from the health department and 20 from police department have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhopal till Thursday, said District Collector Tarun Pithode."More than 90 officials from the health department and 20 from police department have tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal till date," Bhopal District Collector Tarun Pithode told ANI. On being asked about the same, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that an investigation has been ordered in this regard to learn how the virus spread among so many health officials. "I have given orders to investigate how did it spread among so many health officials. Necessary action will be taken after investigation completes," he said.In Madhya Pradesh, 1120 people have been found positive for coronavirus, including 64 cured and discharged and 53 deaths, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. (ANI)

