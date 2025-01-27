Flute maestro Pandit Ronu Majumdar, who has been conferred with the Padma Shri, expressed immense pride and gratitude for the prestigious honour. In a conversation with ANI, he said, "I am thankful to the central government for this honour and it is all because of the blessings of my guru Pandit Ravi Shankar and Pandit Vijay Raghav Rao and my parents. At this moment I am remembering my wife and children as they always supported me in my tough times." Padma Awards 2025: Nandamuri Balakrishna Honoured With Padma Bhushan, Thanks Fans and Telugu Community, Says ‘Still a Lot Left To Achieve’ (Watch Video).

"I am especially thankful to the Home Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.."

He added, "The government has given me strength through this award. It is like a tonic and now I have got more energy to work hard.."

Pt Majumdar's music is rooted in the Maihar gharana. He has travelled to Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East.

Pandit Ronu Majumdar emphasised hard work and said that youth "should not take short cuts and work hard to achieve success."

Majumdar is also known for several collaborations and jugalbandis with other leading instrumentalists and he also composed several pieces in a fusion of Hindustani classical with other forms of music.

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Renowned sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak, calligraphy artist Achyut Ramchandra Palav, Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, comedian and actor Ashok Laxman Saraf, classical vocalist Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Barry Godfray John, Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara, singer Jaspinder Narula, Nirmala Devi, Nitin Nohria, P Datchanamoorthy, Pandi Ram Mandavi, Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, are among those being awarded Padma Shri. Padma Awards 2025: KH Raghu, Renowned Kannada Stunt Director, Receives Padma Shri for Martial Arts Expertise.

The Padma awards, among the country's highest civilian honours, are conferred in three categories - Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. The Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India.