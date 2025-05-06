Reasi, May 6: The latest pictures from the Reasi region in Jammu and Kashmir showed all gates of Salal Dam on Chenab River as being closed. Visuals from Ramban also showed all gates of Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam on Chenab River as being closed. This comes as India decided to hold the Indust Treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam attacks that killed 26. The move has found strong support from the residents of the region. They have condemned Pakistan's actions, warning that continued provocation could lead to war and reiterating support for India's recent measures.

Speaking to media persons, a local resident voiced deep frustration over what he described as Pakistan's continued interference and hostile posture. "Bad days are coming for Pakistan because they are not understanding what they are doing," he said, referring to alleged cross-border activities and a pattern of escalating tension. "You (Pakistan) going in the path of destruction," he continued, asserting that the country appeared to be ignoring the consequences of its actions. Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Has Cut Water Flow to Pakistan Through Baglihar Dam on Chenab River After Indus Treaty Suspension, Says Source.

The resident further suggested that Pakistan may need to be given a "lesson" if it continues its current course. "It seems like they need to be taught a lesson again... if they continue like this, war will happen. How much will India tolerate? This step taken by India is a beginning," he said, Another resident also voiced a similar sentiment, "This is a very good step taken by India to teach them (Pakistan) a lesson...they took the lives of 26 innocent people. They (Pakistan) should understand now."

Meanwhile, India's decision to keep the Indus River treaty in abeyance has caused alarm in Pakistan. Pakistan's Indus River System Authority (IRSA) advisory committee on Monday expressed deep concern over a sudden decrease in River Chenab inflows at Marala due to short supply by India, which may result in a 21% water shortage in Pakistan during the early Kharif season. Following the Pahalgam attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. J-K: River Chenab Water Level Drops in Akhnoor, Locals Back PM Modi's Decision.

Gates of Salal and Baglihar Dam on Chenab River Close

#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from Ramban where all gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam on the Chenab River are closed pic.twitter.com/fjykWv4ssl — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025

In the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and closes the integrated Attari Check Post. India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The central government also decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours. The Government of India also immediately suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals.

