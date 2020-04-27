Pak Army Shells Forward Areas Along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Apr 27 (PTI) Pakistan troops violated ceasefire on Monday night and resorted to mortar shelling and small firing in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

The Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked firing at 7:15 pm in Mankote sector, he said.

The spokesperson said the Indian Army retaliated resulting in exchanges, which stopped at 8.00 pm.

