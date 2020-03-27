Pak Reports over 1300 Positive COVID-19 Cases

World. (File Image)

Islamabad [Pakistan], Mar 27 (ANI): More than 1,300 positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported from Pakistan till now, with Sindh trailing behind the Punjab Province in tally. Twenty-nine new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Punjab on Friday, taking the tally to 448 in the province, according to a spokesperson for the Punjab health department, DAWN reported.Punjab now has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country, overtaking Sindh's total of 440.Four people have died from the virus in the province so far -- one in Rawalpindi and three in Lahore.Four new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)/Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a situation report released by the KP health department.This takes the total number of cases detected in the province to 180. Of these, Mardan has reported the highest number of cases at 79.Meanwhile, an internal squabble between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sindh government developed while addressing the lack of facilities at the Taftan border, Khan said that the area is "barren" and the Balochistan government did not have enough funds to provide adequate facilities to pilgrims and traders arriving from Iran.(ANI)

