Karachi, July 18: Police officials in Pakistan's Sindh province have deployed 400 police personnel and ordered a high-security alert at temples in the province after a gang of dacoits this week attacked a Hindu temple with rocket launchers.

On Sunday, the assailants attacked the small temple and adjoining homes belonging to Hindus in the Kashmore area of the Sindh province. Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered a security high alert at temples situated throughout the province, the Geo News portal reported. Hindu Temple Attack in Pakistan: Gang of Decoits Demolished Temple With Rocket Launchers in Sindh Province; Second Such Incident in Less than Two Days.

According to the officials, 400 police personnel have been deployed at different ranges and districts to ensure the security of temples, the report said. The police personnel will perform security duties on administrative grounds, and all deployed at the temples are being tasked with security duties for two months.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Memon requested the Hindus to ensure all possible cooperation with the personnel deployed for security duties at their temples, saying that it is the responsibility of the police to protect minorities and other communities living in the province.

Meanwhile, the Kashmore-Kandhkot Police registered a case against unknown assailants under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act on Monday over an attack on a temple of the Hindu community.

A case against the unknown attackers was lodged on the complaint of the State of Pakistan at Ghouspur Police Station. The police official further said that a search operation has been initiated and culprits would be apprehended, adding that in Ghouspur town, there was a century-old temple, which is properly secured by the police.

Giyanchand Essrani, Sindh minister for minorities affairs, has urged dacoits in the province's riverine belt to not harm its Hindu community that has been peacefully residing in the region for the past several centuries. The minister's appeal came when responding to a point of order on the provincial assembly's floor on Monday. Pakistan Criminal Gangs Hold Hostage 30 Hindus Including Women and Children in Sindh; HRCP Raises Alarm.

A Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Mangla Sharma said that heavily armed bandits belonging to the riverine areas used rocket launchers to attack a temple in Sindh. Sharma said the concerned community were living in fear after the incident. Essrani, on the other hand, told the house that dacoits had also announced attacking the province's temples belonging to the Hindu community.

He added that the bandits were, after all, the natives of this country and should refrain from an act that could defame Pakistan. Essrani feared that Pakistan would be defamed all over the world if any harm was done to the Hindus living here. The minister said that the Muslim majority in Pakistan had maintained friendly ties with the religious minorities in the country.

He said the Hindu community in Pakistan have done nothing wrong, so their worship places should not be harmed. Karachi is home to many ancient Hindu temples. Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents.