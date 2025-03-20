Bengaluru, March 20: A BEL engineer who allegedly passed sensitive information, including on communication and radar systems to his handlers in Pakistan has been arrested by the intelligence agencies, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday. He said the Bharat Electronics Limited staffer had shared the information about the vital decisions and the products manufactured here.

"In Bharat Electronics Limited, a person named Deepraj Chandra, 36 years of age, was a senior engineer. Our intelligence officials and also the military intelligence officials secured him for being in touch with Pakistan intelligence officials... he shared the most classified information," Parameshwara told reporters here. The Minister said many information has been gathered from Chandra, who hails from Uttar Pradesh. BEL Staffer Arrested in Bengaluru: Central Intelligence Agencies Arrest Deep Raj Chandra for Leaking Sensitive Information to Pakistan.

"He was involved in treason. Military intelligence is taking further action. This is a scary issue. He had shared many vital information and decisions about the equipment manufactured by the country," Parameshwara said. Sources said Chandra was a native of Ghaziabad, who was working in the research team of BEL. He was held for allegedly leaking sensitive information about Indian government offices to Pakistan in exchange for Bitcoin payments, the sources said.

The accused is suspected of sharing sensitive details related to office layouts, senior officials, and production systems, sources said. The leaked information includes communication and radar systems, operating frameworks, security protocols, and details about high-ranking officials, the sources claimed. The specific recipient in Pakistan is still under investigation, they said. Chandra used encrypted communication channels like email, WhatsApp, and Telegram to establish contact. Kanpur Man Arrested by UP ATS: Ordnance Factory Employee Honey-Trapped by Pakistani Agent ‘Neha’, Leaked Classified Info to ISI.

Investigators suspect that he drafted classified information, for which he created a separate email ID, and shared login credentials instead of sending messages directly to avoid detection. The central intelligence agencies have started probing the case. Officials are also looking for two more suspects who were in contact with the accused. The investigation is ongoing, with officials tracking digital transactions and communications to determine the full extent of the leak, sources said.

