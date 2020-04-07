Pakistan's Punjab Extends Lockdown as Nation-wide COVID-19 Tally Cross 3,600

World. (File Image)

Lahore [Pakistan], April 7 (ANI): The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Monday soared past 3,600 with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases being reported from its Punjab province.132 fresh cases have been confirmed on Monday in the Punjab province, taking the provincial tally to 1,816.Sindh reported 932, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had 405, Balochistan, 202 Gilgit-Baltistan, 210, Islamabad, 82, and 15 cases were reported in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).Out of the total cases of Punjab, 577 cases have been reported from the quarantine facility housing pilgrims, 52 people are in Raiwind. Furthermore, 49 jail inmates and other 663 citizens.Meanwhile, the Punjab provincial government has extended its partial lockdown till April 14, as per Dawn.According to a notification issued, the provincial government has asked citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.The Punjab government has also issued a notification that outlines the rules under which welfare activities can be done.The notification reads, "Any individual, organisation or any other entity that intends to undertake philanthropic activity on its own, shall have to submit an application to the deputy commissioner [...] who shall determine the mode, area, and extent of the activity,"Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to Parliamentary leaders on March 25 had said that the country does not have any migrated cases because of the government's decision to not bring students stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre.He had said, "Pakistan's decision to not bring back students from Wuhan -- where the virus first emerged -- was a tough but good decision as not even one COVID-19 case was brought from China,"However, Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre have said that 61 perc ent of the cases are imported from other countries. The percentage of local transmission has also increased with at least 39 per cent of cases in the country being of local transmission. (ANI)

