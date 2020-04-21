Panchshil Realty Partners with Force Motors to Distribute 15k PPE Kits to Hospitals in Pune

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Panchshil Realty Ltd on Tuesday said its CSR arm has tied up with Force Motors to distribute 15,000 personal protective equipment kits to hospitals engaged in treating coronavirus patients in Pune.

Panchshil Foundation has partnered with Force Motors to provide vital personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals handling COVID-19 patients in Pune.

"Starting today, 15,000 PPE kits will be distributed over the next 7 days to the government and private hospitals in Pune treating COVID-19 patients and to Otorhinolaryngologists (ENT Doctors) too," the company said in a statement.

To ensure that the victims' families are able to perform last rites properly and bid adieu to the deceased, PPE kits will also be provided to the Pune Municipal Corporation to enable safe, proper and dignified disposal of bodies of the victims, it added.

“The goal of this initiative is to ensure that our health care heroes are properly equipped with the required specialized safety equipment that can protect them from infectious disease exposure in their workplace and improve their personal safety through appropriate use of PPE," Panchshil Realty Chairman Atul Chordia said.

Panchshil Realty's main business verticals are commercial office space, hospitality and residential real estate. A significant chunk of its office portfolio is anchored by global investment fund Blackstone Group.

