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European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Liverpool are set to renew their rivalry tonight at the Parc des Princes for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final. The fixture, which features two of the competition's most prolific attacking sides, kicks off in the early hours of Thursday for viewers in the Indian subcontinent. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match?.

The match marks a high-profile tactical encounter between Luis Enrique and Arne Slot. With both teams currently vying for their respective domestic titles, tonight’s continental meeting is expected to set the tone for the return leg at Anfield next week.

Where to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Live Telecast in India

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for all UEFA club competitions in the Indian subcontinent until the end of the 2026–27 season.

English Telecast: The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD.

Regional Languages: Fans can also catch the game with Hindi commentary on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, or in Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu on Sony Sports Ten 4.

Match Timing: The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 12:00 AM IST on Thursday, 9 April, with the kick-off following at 12:30 AM IST. Where to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Live Streaming For viewers who prefer to stream the match on digital devices, there are several official options: Sony LIV: The match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Access requires a premium subscription (Mobile, LIV Premium, or Yearly). JioTV: Active Jio SIM users can watch the live telecast for free by navigating to the Sony Sports channels within the JioTV mobile application. Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Deportivo Cuenca vs Santos CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026 Match? . Match Fact Category Detail Fixture Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Tournament UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Stage Quarter-final, First Leg Date (India) Thursday, 9 April 2026 Kick-off Time 00:30 IST Venue Parc des Princes, Paris TV Channels (India) Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) Live Stream SonyLIV (App & Website) Referee Szymon Marciniak (Poland) Luis Enrique is without winger Bradley Barcola and midfielder Fabián Ruiz due to injury. However, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leads a potent attack alongside Ousmane Dembélé. For Liverpool, Giorgi Mamardashvili continues in goal with Alisson Becker sidelined. Former PSG forward Hugo Ekitiké is expected to lead the line for the visitors, with Alexander Isak likely limited to a bench role as he returns from a long-term absence



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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 10:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).