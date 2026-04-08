Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match?

Two of Spanish football's heavyweights are set to resume their continental rivalry tonight as Barcelona host Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. The clash at the Spotify Camp Nou marks the second meeting between the sides in just five days, following Barcelona's narrow 2-1 victory in La Liga on Saturday. Lamine Yamal Reacts After Anti-Muslim Chants During Spain vs Egypt Football Match.

With both teams high on confidence after high-scoring Round of 16 aggregate wins, tonight’s fixture is the first instalment of a high-stakes European double-header. Hansi Flick’s Barcelona enter the match as slight favourites, buoyed by a seven-point lead at the top of the domestic table, while Diego Simeone’s Atlético will be looking for a repeat of their Copa del Rey success over the Catalans earlier this season. However, fans are eager to know if young Spanish international Lamine Yamal will feature against Los Colchoneros.

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Hansi Flick has moved to quash speculation surrounding Lamine Yamal’s frame of mind, confirming the teenage star is 'fully focused' for tonight’s UCL quarter-final first leg. Yamal, who has been a standout performer in Europe this season, is expected to start on the right flank despite the weekend's 'emotional' headlines. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr Come Together for LEGO’s Viral FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign.

The build-up to the match has been dominated by discussion of Yamal’s reaction during Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Atlético in La Liga on Saturday. Despite the win, the youngster appeared visibly frustrated and opted not to celebrate Robert Lewandowski’s late winner, following a touchline instruction from the coaching staff.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).