COVID-19 Outbreak: Man from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Mumbai, Contacts Quarantined

Daman and Diu, April 6: A man from Dadra and Nagar Haveli was tested positive for coronavirus at a hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra. His condition is said to be stable now. Coronavirus Impact: Economic Recovery in India to Take at Least 2-3 Quarters Say Private Equity Experts.

"We have quarantined all the persons who came in contact with him," said Sandeep Singh, Collector, Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Sunday.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday.

