Paulo Dybala Misses 'playing and Practicing' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Leeds [UK], May 5 (ANI): As the world continues to reel under the coronavirus pandemic, Juventus' Paulo Dybala said he never thought he would 'miss playing and practicing that much'."To tell you the truth, I never thought I was going to miss playing and practicing that much," Goal.com quoted Dybala as saying during an Instagram Live interview."I feel like I need to practice, see my team-mates and friends and at least touch the ball because practice at home isn't the same on my own," he added.The Italian government has allowed players to return to the individual training at club facilities from Monday. Dybala, who himself had tested positive for coronavirus previously, said he is raring to put on his boots and score a goal."I need to put my boots on and run, score a goal... As I always say, when you are passionate you make everything twice as important," he said."It's been too long without practicing. We don't know exactly when we'll be back. It's not like a holiday, when you know you'll be resting for a certain amount to time," Dybala added.Dybala witnessed a good season as he scored scoring 13 goals along with providing 12 assists in just 34 matches so far.Although players were allowed to return to training from Monday, Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora on Sunday (local time) said that it is too early to talk about the resumption of the football season.Spadafora, in a Facebook post, also said that players will only be able to train individually when they return to training, adding that teams' training will not resume until May 18. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)