Pay Hike for Mizoram Muster Roll Employees

Aizawl, Feb 14 (PTI) The Mizoram cabinet on Friday decided to hike the remuneration of about 9,000 muster roll employees in the state, official sources said.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, the council of ministers agreed to create separate pay structure for muster roll employees who are henceforth to be called provisional employees.

Earlier, these employees were given remuneration under the Minimum Wages Act.

The meeting decided to increase the remuneration by four per cent of their basic pay annually and they would be entitled to certain allowances like travelling allowance which they did not enjoy earlier, the sources said.

Maternity leave to the extent of 26 weeks is permissible to women employees till the birth of second child while male staff will get seven days' paternity leave.

