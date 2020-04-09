PC & PNDT Act Which Prohibits Pre-natal Sex Determination Not Suspended: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday clarified that it has not suspended the PC & PNDT (Pre Conception and Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act 1994, which prohibits pre-natal sex determination."A section of the media is speculating that the PC&PNDT has been suspended by MoHFW. It is clarified that MoHFW has not suspended the PC & PNDT Act, which prohibits sex selection before or after conception," an official statement reads."In view of the ongoing lockdown, due to COVID19 pandemic, the Health Ministry has issued a Notification on April 4, to defer/suspend certain provisions under the PC&PNDT Rules 1996. These Rules pertain to applying for renewal of registration if falling due in this period, submission of reports by diagnostics centres by 5th day of the following month and submission of quarterly progress report (QPR) by the States/UTs," the statement added.It is reiterated that each Ultrasound clinic, Genetic Counselling Centre, Genetic Laboratory, Genetic Clinic and Imaging Centre would have to maintain all the mandatory records on day to day basis, as prescribed under the Law. It is only the submission deadlines to respective Appropriate Authorities which have been extended till June 30, 2020. There is no exemption (to the diagnostic centres) from compliance to the provisions of the PC & PNDT Act.All records are mandatory and have to be maintained as per the Rules and the said Notification in no way impacts the requirement of stringent implementation of the PC&PNDT Act and Rules. (ANI)

