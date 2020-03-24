People Should Voluntarily Participate in Lockdown: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday appealed to the public to voluntarily take part in the lockdown imposed in the state in view of COVID-19."I appeal to the public to voluntarily cooperate in the three-day lockdown being imposed in the state from tomorrow. The state government is committed to providing better health facilities and security for the public," Adityanath tweeted.The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for the lockdown period till March 31.In its new notice, the Adityanath-led government has stated that any person moving out of the districts where lockdown has been imposed or entering the district will now have to take permission from the local authorities.Grocery shops will be allowed to open from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm during the period.The total number of novel coronavirus cases across India has spiked to 519, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. (ANI)

