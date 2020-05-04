Permission Granted to Operate Factories, Shops in Puducherry

Puducherry [India], May 4 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy on Sunday announced that factories have been allowed to operate without any prior permission from Monday and all shops are also permitted to open. The Chief Minister chaired the cabinet meeting here on Sunday. During the meeting, it was decided that stores will remain open from 6 am to 5 pm and if the social distancing is not adhered to, action will be taken.Restaurants can function from 6 am to 5 pm only parcel is provided. The cabinet has not taken any decision on the opening of the liquor shops yet. So far, the Union Territory has reported eight COVID-19 positive cases according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

