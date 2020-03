Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Some unidentified people allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at Hidayathul Sunnath Jamath mosque in Coimbatore on Thursday.The police is investigating the matter. (ANI)

