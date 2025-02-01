Philadelphia, February 1: A small plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia 30 seconds after it took off as crews respond to a fiery scene, Pennsylvania's governor said Friday. Governor Josh Shapiro said he is offering all “Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly.” The crash happened less than 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights. Photos taken at the crash site appear to show residential homes on fire.

Philadelphia's emergency management office said there was a “major incident” at the location of the crash site and that roads are closed in the area. Flight data showed a small jet taking off from the airport at 6:06 pm and disappearing from radar about 30 seconds later after climbing to an altitude of 1,600 feet (487 meters). A photo posted on the social platform X by the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management showed a thick cloud of smoke in the sky near the Roosevelt Mall, where first responders were blocking traffic and onlookers crowded onto a street corner. Washington DC Plane Crash: No Sign of Survivors So Far After American Airlines Plane Crashed Into Potomac River Following Collision With US Military Helicopter.

The plane crashed in a busy intersection near Roosevelt Mall, an outdoor shopping center with dozens of stores and restaurants in the residential neighborhood of Rhawnhurst. The Federal Aviation Administration said two people were aboard the plane, which was a Learjet 55. The plane, a small, business-type jet, was en route to Springfield, Missouri. The plane appeared to be a medical transport jet. The plane that took off and quickly disappeared from radar was registered to a company operating as Med Jets. Washington Plane Crash: 3 of 67 Victims of Tragic Accident Had Russian Passports, Identity of 4th Being Verified, Says Russian Foreign Ministry.

Small Aircraft Crashes Near Roosevelt Mall

NEW: Dashcam video shows the plane crash in Philadelphia. At least 6 dead, multiple victims on the ground pic.twitter.com/PuPE6pgB8G — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 1, 2025

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation. The NTSB, which investigates air crashes, said it was gathering information about the crash.

