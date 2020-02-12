Play Rock, Paper, Scissors Instead of Super Over, Jokes ICC

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): The International Cricket Council's official handle on Wednesday joked that the teams can play rock, paper, scissors instead of Super Overs when the normal cricket match ends as a tie.The ICC posted the comment on Twitter as a reply to New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham's post.Neesham had posted a picture of himself and India's KL Rahul during the third ODI at the Bay Oval. In the picture, both Rahul and Neesham can be seen doing a fist pump, but the cricketer captioned the post as: "Paper, scissors, rock".ICC retweeted the post of Neesham and wrote: "Perhaps we do this instead of super overs".In the T20I series between India and New Zealand, the third and fourth match went into the Super Over, and the Men in Blue managed to come out triumphant both times.In the ongoing Women's Tri-series, one match between England and Australia also went to the Super Over, and the Three Lions came out as the winner.In T20Is, when a match ends as a tie, a Super Over is played to find out the winner. (ANI)

