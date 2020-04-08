Brahm Kanchibotla, Indian-American Journalist Dies in New York Due to Coronavirus; Indian PM Narendra Modi Condoles His Death

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibotla who died of coronavirus, saying he will be remembered for his fine work. Kanchibotla, who was a former contributor to the United News of India news agency, died of coronavirus at a New York hospital on Monday night. US Reports Close to 2000 COVID-19 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Reaches 12,844.

Here's a tweet by PM Modi:

Deeply anguished by the passing away of Indian-American journalist Mr. Brahm Kanchibotla. He will be remembered for his fine work and efforts to bring India and USA closer. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. https://t.co/LXF8TOl4PZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2020

