PM Modi Directed All Govt Depts to Work for Youths, Says Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all government departments to work for the welfare of the youngsters as India has a 20 per cent of global youth's population."Young India has 20 per cent of the global population. As a Sports Minister, I understand the energy of youths. PM has given direction to every department to work for youths. This is an institute of national importance. We need to give more focus to your campus," Rijiju said during his speech at Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development's second convocation event.Rijiju further said that one should remain "youthful" and must work as team India to develop India."Be youthful all the time. I consider myself always young and let's pledge we will remain always young as age does not matter. We must work as a team India to develop India. Even you can adopt villages close by and individually can do various activities and projects for villages," Rijiju said."In the last few years, we have a change in learning models. Technology gave various changes like self-learning. Higher education institutions are trying to adapt with the latest technology. Most of them are stick with e-books and online learning is getting popular nowadays," he added.Rijiju lauded his governments' schemes to empower youngsters in whichever way possible. The Sports Minister further said that the government is eager to listen to the suggestions on development of institutions."We would be eager to get any suggestions from institutions for the development of institutions. Youth delegation can be sent to other friendly countries if asked and needed," Rijiju said."Schemes like Make in India, Skill India, PM Mudra Yojna, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, etc which are an initiative of the PM will not be successful unless you (youths) push it," he added. (ANI)

