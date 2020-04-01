PM Modi, French President Discusses COVID-19, Climate During Telephonic Conversation

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus as well as about ongoing research on treatment and vaccines for the deadly virus.The Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the French President for the loss of lives due to the coronavirus outbreak.The two leaders discussed various domestic and international aspects of the pandemic and reinforced the importance of global collaboration and solidarity in the present situation, the official statement said.Both the leaders mutually agreed that the experts from both countries would actively share information on disease prevention measures, and further research in treatment and vaccines for the deadly disease.French President Macron strongly agreed with the Prime Minister's view that the coronavirus pandemic is a turning point in modern history, which offers the world an opportunity to build a human-centric concept of globalisation, the official statement added.Both the leaders also reinforced that the world must not abandon other global concerns like climate change which has the potential to impact entire humankind. They stressed the need to have special attention to the needs of less-developed countries, including those in Africa, during the coronavirus crisis.Yoga was also discussed during the phone call and President Macron welcomed the Prime Minister's suggestion that yoga offers a convenient means to ensure mental and physical well-being for people confined to their homes.President Macron said Yoga has been winning new practitioners in France, people in France have been trying out yoga to stay fit and healthy during such crisis times.Both leaders agreed that the India-France partnership could contribute to advancing a spirit of human-centric solidarity in the present difficult times.France has reported at least 45, 200 confirmed cases and 3,032 deaths with 7,991 patients that have recovered. Meanwhile, India has reported 1,397 confirmed cases with 146 new patients reported in the last 24 hours. There are 1, 238 active cases in India with 124 patients who have recovered. The total fatalities in India stand at 35. (ANI)

