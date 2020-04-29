PM Modi Greets Bangladesh PM on Ramzan, Also Discusses Ways to Combat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Ramzan, and also besides discussed ways in which the two countries can collaborate in the fight against the coronavirus."Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to greet her and people of Bangladesh on Holy Month of Ramzan. We discussed COVID-19 situation and ways India and Bangladesh can collaborate in the fight against it. Our relationship with Bangladesh will continue to be one of our highest priorities," Modi wrote on Twitter.Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau where they discussed ways to collaborate and forge a partnership between India and Canada, which is vital to fighting the pandemic."Had a warm exchange with PM Justin Trudeau. Thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada in these difficult times. Collaboration and partnership between India and Canada are vital to fighting the pandemic including through medical research and supply chain management," Modi had said on Tuesday. (ANI)

