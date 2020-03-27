PM Modi Hold Talks with Amir of Qatar, Discuss Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani, the Amir of Qatar and discussed the ongoing developments related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and its social and economic impact.Modi thanked the Amir of Qatar for his personal attention to the welfare of Indians living and working in Qatar, particularly in the present situation. The Amir assured Prime Minister Modi about the safety and welfare of all Indian expatriates in Qatar.Prior to that, Prime Minister Modi attended the virtual G20 summit which was chaired by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz to address the challenges posed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and to forge a globally coordinated response.During the summit, Modi urged G20 leaders to formulate a coordinated global response to the coronavirus pandemic focusing on human lives and keeping in mind the economic implications."PM Modi said COVID19 has offered an opportunity to look at a new concept of globalization. One that also focuses on humanity, climate change, and terrorism other than economic and financial aspects," sources said."Even after 3 months of the coronavirus crisis, it has taken the time and they are still finding a coordinated approach to tackle the crisis of this magnitude," Modi said while addressing G20 leaders during the G20 Virtual Summit on the coordinated global response to the COVID-19. (ANI)

