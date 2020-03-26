PM Modi Holds Telephonic Talks with Emir of Qatar, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held separate telephonic conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the coronavirus pandemic.

In their conversation, Modi and the Qatari leader discussed the ongoing developments related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and its social and economic impact, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said.

"They exchanged notes about the measures taken in their respective countries to contain the spread of the virus," it said.

The prime minister also informed the Emir about the recent regional initiatives among the SAARC countries, and the Virtual Summit among G-20 leaders earlier in the day, it said.

The prime minister thanked al Thani for his personal attention to the welfare of the Indian nationals living and working in Qatar, particularly in the present situation.

On his part, the Emir assured Modi about the safety and welfare of all Indian expatriates in Qatar.

"Both leaders expressed hope that the efforts and the measures being taken to stop the spread of the disease by all affected countries, would yield early and positive results," the MEA said.

About Modi's talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, it said the two leaders exchanged information and views on the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation in their respective countries, as well as the steps being taken by their governments to deal with the situation.

"Both leaders emphasised the importance they attach to the strength and richness of the bilateral relationship. They agreed to maintain regular consultations between their officials in the present situation, particularly to ensure continuity of logistical supply lines," the MEA said.

The Crown Prince assured Modi about the welfare of the over 2 million Indians living in the UAE.

The prime minister thanked the Crown Prince for his personal attention to the health and safety of Indian expatriates in the present situation.

"Prime Minister expressed his best wishes for the good health of the Crown Prince and the entire Royal Family as well as all Emirati citizens," the MEA said.

