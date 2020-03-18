PM Narendra Modi Thanks All for Sending Suggestions and Unique Solutions to Fight the Novel Coronavirus on 'MyGovIndia'

Narendra Modi on Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Wednesday took to Twitter to thank people for their suggestions and unique solutions to fight the novel coronavirus in the country. Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday called upon the innovative researchers, engineers, and technology lovers to come up with unique solutions. Prime Minister Modi had tweeted, "Harnessing innovation for a healthier planet. A lot of people have been sharing technology-driven solutions for COVID-19. I would urge them to share them on @mygovindia. These efforts can help many. #IndiaFightsCorona." The Prime Minister took to twitter to thank various people for their suggestions and unique solutions.

Leading the charge was the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik who said, "I have registered my sister's details in the Government portal for persons coming from abroad. I appeal to all of you to also register details about your family members and friends coming from abroad. This will help protect #Odisha from #CoronaVirus. "Modi replied to this by saying, "Setting a great example, Chief Minister! I hope others also emulate Naveen Babu. We all can do our bit in preventing the spread of COVID-19."

Here is PM Narendra Modi's Response to Naveen Patnaik:

Setting a great example, Chief Minister! I hope others also emulate Naveen Babu. We all can do our bit in preventing the spread of COVID-19. @Naveen_Odisha #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/N3LeLfxdAC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2020

While a Doctor at Safdarjung Hospital had shared a picture of a banner that read "I stayed at work for you, you stay at home for us." To this Prime Minister retweeted and said, "Well said, Doctor! Also a shout-out to all those working to make our planet safer and healthier. No words will ever do justice to their exceptional efforts." A man whose daughter was stranded in the virus hit Italy tweeted, "I used to think I am the only father of my daughter but now the @narendramodi government is the second parent to my daughter."Prime Minister replied to this and said, "Will do everything possible to help our citizens. Such efforts are possible due to teamwork and I laud all those working to make it possible."

