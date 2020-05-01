PM Narendra Modi Wishes Russian Counterpart 'early Recovery' from Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin an early recovery from coronavirus and said New Delhi stands with "close friend" Moscow in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic."My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health. We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in English and Russian.On Thursday, Mishustin announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.According to Sputnik, the Russian Prime Minister announced the same during an online conference with President Vladimir Putin.Mishustin urged people to take the threat of coronavirus and its infection seriously. The 54-year-old said that he will remain in self-isolation for the time being, but added that his cabinet will continue to operate and that he will stay in touch. (ANI)

