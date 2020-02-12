Poisoning Attempt: Day Care Centre Staffer Gets Bail from HC

Panaji, Feb 12 (PTI) The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to a day care centre staffer accused of endangering the life of an infant.

Judge Nutan Sardesai granted bail to Renuka Shinde, arrested for allegedly trying to poison an infant at a day care centre in Ponda town, 30km from here, by lacing the baby boy's milk with tobacco.

She was arrested by the Ponda police on September 23, 2019 and since then she is in jail as her multiple bail applications were rejected by lower courts.

The 61-year-old accused was granted bail after the HC observed the food analyst to whom the sample of milk allegedly laced with tobacco was sent for examination was "not a competent authority to carry out the analysis.

Advocate Damodar Dhond, appearing for Shinde, submitted the police, during their investigation, seized a milk bottle with brownish particles inside it and sent it to an analyst who was not a competent authority for examination.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc) and also under the Goa Childrens Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)