Police Launch Initiative to Check 'unwanted Movement' of People in Southeast Delhi

New Delhi, April 29 (PTI) In a bid to step up vigil in coronavirus containment zones of southeast Delhi, police on Wednesday launched an initiative which will help them check "unwanted movement" of residents.

Named "COVID Kawach", the initiative will also help them spread awareness about the virus among people.

The initiative has been started in the areas of Jaitpur, Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Hazrat Nizamuddin, police said.

With an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, 17 areas in southeast Delhi have been declared containment zones till date and as a precautionary measure, these were sealed, police said.

The initiative, taken by Kumar Gyanesh, Addlitional DCP-I; and Dhal Singh Additional DCP-II of southeast district; will be helpful in spreading awareness and keep a close watch on "unwanted movement" of residents, a senior official said.

"After the declaration of containment zones, we observed that there was a lack of communication between police and the public about COVID-19. Since it is almost impossible for police to keep a watch on people roaming in containment zones without any valid reason, we decided to launch the initiative," said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast).

According to police, under the initiative, eight e-rickshaws have been hired to patrol in the containment zones.

These are fully covered and have a public announcement system attached. The staff attached with the vehicles have been given PPE kits for safety.

This will keep them safe from the infection, police said.

The vehicles will also be used to supply essential goods in the area to the needy and will also help address and overcome issues related to COVID-19, a senior police official said.

