Police Seize 4.9 Kg Brown Sugar in Darjeeling

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Police arrested a person and seized 4.9 kg of brown sugar worth crores of rupees from his possession in Ghoshpukur area on Saturday.The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Mohammad Asik Ali. Sujit Lama, Officer in Charge, Phasidewa Police station said: "On the basis of information police team carried out an operation near Ghoshpukur and seized around 4.9 kgs of brown sugar from. The drug was being smuggled to Kolkata." A case under NDPS Act has been registered.Accused will be produced before Siliguri court on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)