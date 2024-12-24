Mendhar/Jammu, December 24: Five soldiers were killed and five others were injured when an Army vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday evening, officials said. The accident occurred in the Gharoa area when the vehicle was on its way to Banoi in the district, they said, adding that rescue teams have recovered five bodies. Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir: 10 Injured, Casualties Feared After Vehicle Falls Into Deep Gorge in Kishtwar.

The vehicle plunged into a gorge, approximately 300-350 feet deep, they added.

